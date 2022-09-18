Britain's Yasmin Ingham won a stunning individual gold medal at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro while Germany topped the team standings.

Ingham, competing at her first senior World Championships, was riding Banzai du Loir and never dropped below third place from the outset of the event.

Despite a poor cross-country showing which saw the 25-year-old pick up 1.2 points, she finished on 23.2 points overall after riding clear in the final jumping phase to pip Germany's Michael Jung, with the lowest score triumphing.

"Honestly, I'm still not believing it at this moment," said Ingham.

"Banzai was impeccable, just perfect."

A catastrophic eight points on the final stage saw Jung drop from first to fifth on 26.8.

Olympic champion Julia Krajewski of Germany took the silver medal aboard Amande de B’Neville, her partner from Tokyo 2020, finishing on 26.0 points.

Germany were victorious in the team event at the Eventing World Championships ©FEI

The bronze medal was awarded to Tim Price of New Zealand and Falco who ended their campaign in Italy with 26.2 points.

Germany stood on top of the podium in the team category, finishing on 95.2 total points, thanks to stellar performances by Jung, Krajewski, Sandra Auffarth and Christoph Wahler.

Second place went to the United States who secured their first World Championships medal in 20 years with 100.3 points.

New Zealand clinched the last podium spot after bumping Britain out of medal contention by 0.2 with 100.7 points.

The top seven teams qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ireland, Sweden, and Switzerland, who finished in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively, are now guaranteed tickets to France in two years.