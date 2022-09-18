Serbian Dejan Bodiroga and sports businessman Marshall Glickman have succeeded Spain's Jordi Bertomeu as President and acting chief executive of Euroleague Basketball respectively.

Bartomeu held both the roles and his departure from Euroleague was confirmed in November last year after six teams voted to dismiss him.

Bodiroga, who is regarded as one of the league's greatest players with his array of achievements including three titles, will also fulfil the position of director.

His Presidential responsibilities consist of improving the competition for all stakeholders - such as the clubs, players, fans and partners - and developing a new strategy on bettering the governing body's institutional relationships in the global basketball community.

The 49-year-old has prior experience working as vice-president of the Serbian Basketball Federation between 2011 and 2015.

He has also worked for International Basketball Federation Europe by serving as President of its Competition Commission.

"We are entering a new era for Euroleague," Bodiroga said.

"The past 20 years have seen Europe's premier basketball competition establish itself as a powerhouse in global sports.

"I'd like to thank Jordi Bertomeu and his team for their vision and hard work and look forward to continuing to build and expand the impact of Euroleague and EuroCup."

Meanwhile, Glickman, who is the chief executive of G2 Strategic and has been a long-term advisor to Euroleague Basketball, is expected be a transitional figure and will help Euroleague Basketball's shareholders in establishing a permanent chief executive.

Three-time Euroleague champion Dejan Bodiroga, left, has succeed Jordi Bertomeu as President ©Getty Images

In addition to his temporary role, the American has also been appointed director of its affiliated companies and special advisor to Euroleague Properties and will have a spot on the Euroeleague Ventures Board, a joint venture with management company IMG.

Glickman is anticipated to work closely with IMG to improve the league's value and the club's commercial assets, widen its number of fans and continue to expand to global markets.

His prior experience includes President of National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise Portland Trail Blazers, broadcasting coordinator for the NBA and director of media sales for NBA properties.

"Euroleague Basketball is like family to me," Glickman said.

"I have always believed that the top pan-European basketball league has tremendous potential, particularly its appeal to the digital native generations.

"I am thrilled to help our friends at the league office and the best clubs in Europe transition to new leadership.

"I am grateful to EuroLeague's founder, Jordi Bertomeu, for his leadership, friendship, and support, helping me adapt to European cultures and sporting traditions, and look forward to his counsel and wisdom going forward."