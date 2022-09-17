Basketball England wants to make 3x3 accessible to millions across England ©Getty Images

Basketball England has appointed two staff members in roles dedicated to building on the legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Rosa Dakin, who was formerly a regional coordinator at England Netball, has been appointed Commonwealth Games legacy project manger.

Orlan Jackman, formerly a coach and mentor at non-profit Greenhouse Sports, has been appointed Commonwealth Games legacy project officer.

England won men's gold and women's silver in the 3x3 basketball tournaments at Birmingham 2022.

There were also two bronze medals for the host nation in the 3x3 wheelchair basketball competitions. 

Dakin and Jackman are expected to establish and develop national, regional and local 3x3 participation opportunities in their new roles.

Making 3x3 accessible to millions across England will offer a genuine legacy from Birmingham 2022, it is argued.

The discipline made its Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022, fresh from an Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

"This is the start of new momentum for basketball, making it more visible and more accessible as we look to tackle inequalities and build upon the success of the Commonwealth Games," Antony Platt, Basketball England's head of human resources and governance, said.

England won two 3x3 medals at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"We’re delighted to have so many new starters on board, and we’re excited to see what they can do for us and the sport as a whole."

Several other new staff have been hired by Basketball England, with an £8.6 million ($9.8 million/€9.8 million) investment over five years from Sport England credited for the recruitment drive.

Vicki Price is the new club and volunteers development manager, Paul Adams has been hired as a club and community support officer and Chloe Burdett joins as participation project officer. 

Stefan Renwick has been appointed regions, associations and league development manager.

Eeva Liimola is now facility development manager and Toby Wilkinson Project Swish officer.

Project Swish is an initiative which aims to put basketball nets on outdoor hoops across England.

Safeguarding specialist Lois Newton has also been brought on board, while Alfred Nelson is Basketball England's new equality, diversity and inclusion manager.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in England by participation rate.

More than 847,000 under-16s in the country play basketball at least once a week, according to Basketball England figures, and more than 230,000 over-16s play the sport at least twice per month.