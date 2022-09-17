FIA partners with Siemens again in pursuit of reducing carbon footprint

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has partnered with Siemens, making the technology company its official sustainability product lifecycle management software supplier.

As a result of the agreement, the FIA has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator Portfolio which are hoped to support the governing body's attempts to become more environmentally friendly across its events which include Formula One.

The portfolio will enable the FIA to design vehicles and set regulations that will reduce energy consumption and emissions more easily.

It is also said to allow remote operation which will reduce carbon footprints due to less travel.

"As innovation and sustainability are two of the most important guiding principles of the FIA, we are pleased to welcome Siemens as an official supplier and to adopt their sustainable software solutions across our work on Formula One and other motorsport activities," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"Innovative collaborations such as this underline our commitment to becoming net zero carbon by 2030 and show how motorsport can be part of the solution to the challenges we face."

The collaboration is in line with the FIA environmental strategy 2020-2030 and is expected to help achieve a goal of net-zero emissions at the end of the decade.

The FIA's new partnership will allow it to use Siemen's Xcelerator Portfolio software ©FIA

"Motorsport and sustainability sound like a contradiction," said Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens.

"But it can be done using the right technologies.

"If motorsport achieves carbon neutrality, any industry can.

"With this collaboration, we plan to influence public perceptions and promote sustainable mobility.

"We are delighted to be selected as an official supplier to help the FIA meet its sustainability goals."

The new initiative builds on previous projects between the two organisations which are hoped to "improve urban mobility, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability."

In 2019, the pair worked together to improve rally car safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify dangerous locations for the sport's spectators.

Then in 2020, Siemens helped FIA member clubs provide an approach to advocate the implementation of mobility policies.