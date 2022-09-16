Two big-money WTT events to be held in China in October

Macao and Xinxiang in China is set two host two World Table Tennis (WTT) marquee events this year after the Chengdu 2022 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

The WTT Champions in Macao is scheduled to be held from October 19 to 23 with a prize money of $800,000 (£703,212/€802360) on offer.

The top-30 men's and women's players and two wild card entries is expected to participate in the first tournament.

Meanwhile, the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang from October 27 to 30 will see the top 16 men's and women's players battle it out.

The prize money for the second event is slightly higher at $1,000,000 (£878,105/€1,002,950).

"There will be two marquee WTT events in China following the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, so the table tennis craze will continue for a long time, which is very beneficial to the promotion of this sport," Liu Guoliang, Board member and Council chair of World Table Tennis, said.

"In 2020, Macao hosted the inaugural WTT event.

"Now, Macao is going to host the WTT Champions which is also a reward for the support and love from the fans and Macao SAR government.

Inaugural WTT Champions men's singles winner Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan will be chasing back-to-back titles in Macao ©Getty Images

"In addition, the WTT Cup Finals will be held in Xinxiang, Henan.

"Located in the heart of China, Henan has a very strong table tennis fan base.

"The holding of WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang will have a radiating effect on the promotion of table tennis throughout China."

Steve Dainton, ITTF chief executive and WTT director, feels that the announcement of the latest events in China are "crucial and impressive milestones demonstrating both our strength and potential."

Dainton also opined that WTT and ITTF are on the right path to increasing the popularity of the sport around the world.

Both events will feature men's and women's competitions held simultaneously, with equal prize money set to be awarded to players in both categories.