Feng Tianwei won three of Singapore's gold medals at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Singaporean Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists have been rewarded with a total of SGD365,000 (£225,000/$259,000/€259,000) for their success.

They were presented with prize money at a Team Singapore Appreciation Dinner, where Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medallists were also feted.

Sixty-six athletes, 50 of whom made their Commonwealth Games debut, represented the nation at the Commonwealth Games and together they won four medals of each colour.

Eight national records were also broken in Birmingham alongside 16 personal bests being set.

Table Tennis star Feng Tianwei once again dominated the sport, winning three gold medals across the women’s team, singles and doubles events, to take her overall Commonwealth Games medal tally to 13.

Feng was also recognised as the most outstanding athlete at Birmingham 2022, winning the David Dixon Award.

Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han won the city-state's other Birmingham 2022 gold medal, in the mixed doubles badminton.

The Singapore National Olympic Committee and sponsor Tote Board rewarded 68 medallists in total at the gala, with another SGD495,000 (£305,000/$352,000/€352,000) given to SEA Games medal winners.

Seven of Singapore's 12 Commonwealth Games medals came in table tennis ©Getty Images
Singapore won 47 gold medals, 46 silver and 71 bronze in Hanoi in addition to smashing five Games records and 16 national records.

Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim's monetary bonus has been put on hold, however, following revelations they smoked cannabis, which is illegal in Singapore. 

"Support back home is also key to the development of our athletes," Tan Chuan-Jin, SNOC President and Speaker of Parliament of Singapore, said.

"One important stakeholder who has aided the growth of Singapore sport is Tote Board.

"I would like to extend our appreciation to Tote Board for renewing the MAP Awards for another cycle and for being such unwavering supporters of Team Singapore."

Commonwealth Games prize winners are required to give 50 per cent of their winnings to their respective National Federations for training and development purposes.

This figure has been set at 20 per cent for SEA Games medallists.