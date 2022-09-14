Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) has called for "passionate, energetic and enthusiastic" individuals to join its Board.

The organisation is seeking five volunteer members to fill Board positions and up to eight members at large.

The vacancies will include a President who will serve a term of four years and will lead the Board in its regular meetings.

The current President is lawyer Rick Powers, who is also the rugby union representative to the Canadian Olympic Committee.

An athlete representative is also to be elected to the Board.

The athletes are currently represented by diver Riley McCormick, who competed at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Candidates for the Board must be at least 18 years old, reside in Canada and must fulfil other financial regulations and "satisfy the requirement of the Income Tax Act in relation to the eligibility to serve as a director of a registered charity."

The CSC Board will be charged with "establishing a strategic plan that sets out the organisation’s mission, vision, values, and strategic priorities and monitoring progress against measurable goals."

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh was Canada's most successful competitor at Birmingham 2022 with six medals ©Getty Images

Candidates have until midnight EST on October 17 to submit their candidacies.

The elections are set to take place on November 19 in Hamilton, Ontario.

"Led by its volunteer Board and supported by professional staff, CSC is committed to strengthening sport in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth," said the prospectus for the elections.

"CSC exists to support our country’s participation in this unique ‘family of sport’ competition and is also a Commonwealth leader in sport and development internationally."

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Canadian athletes won 92 medals, of which 26 were gold.

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh was the most successful Canadian competitor.

She won six medals in all including two golds.