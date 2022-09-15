Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum was among the dignitaries who attended the inauguration of a new national judo dojo in Soa, on the outskirts of capital Yaoundé.

Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi officially opened the facility.

Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon Nozomu Takaoka and Cameroon Judo Federation (FECAJUDO) President Alain Christian Kingue Dihang were in attendance too.

The facility will be the new home of the FECAJUDO.

The Japanese Government provided the FECAJUDO financial assistance for the construction of the dojo, which is adorned with Japanese and Cameroonian flags.

The new dojo was opened by Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi ©Facebook/FECAJUDO

"The Cameroon Judo Federation is considered to be one of the most outstanding and respectful federations placed under the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education," Mouelle said at the opening, as reported by Kick 442.

"They're always conscious on the necessity of doing the right thing at the right time and at the right place.

The dojo is three floors tall.

As well as the competition area it boasts dressing rooms, toilets, a medical room, conference room, administrative offices, archives room and a restaurant, plus a car park outside.