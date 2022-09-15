New Zealand's double Commonwealth Games swimming champion Lewis Clareburt will be unable to compete at the Lifesaving World Championships after breaking his arm while skateboarding.

Clareburt was seeking to pivot to lifesaving - which has been suggested for inclusion at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games - and was due to compete in Riccione in Italy from Sunday (September 18) to October 3.

However, a fracture in his right arm and damaged wrist tendons will prevent that from happening.

Clareburt does not need a cast, but said he would be unable to compete at the World Championships as he is not able to use his arm to its full capacity.

"Gutted I won't be joining these guys in Italy for the Surf Lifesaving World Championships at the end of this month," Clareburt wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw after I fractured my arm skateboarding last week.

"I'll be back home supporting the team as they look to take back the World Championship title."

Clareburt said he broke his arm on a skateboard while on holiday in Gold Coast.

An x-ray did not show a break in Australia, but an MRI scan in New Zealand confirmed the injury.

Clareburt is one of New Zealand's major medal hopes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old claimed gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the men's 200 metres butterfly and 400m individual medley swimming races.

The International Life Saving Federation and Life Saving Victoria have submitted an expression of interest to the Victorian Government to be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme.

Swimming is one of only two compulsory Commonwealth Games sports.