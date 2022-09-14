The chairman of publisher Kadokawa Corporation has been arrested as the bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games deepens.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa was detained by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office today, according to Japanese reports, as Kadokawa's links to former Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi are probed.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations that Takahashi accepted bribes in return for helping companies become sponsors of the Olympics.

Kadokawa Corporation was selected to produce the guidebooks and records for Tokyo 2020 and was a Games sponsor.

Its chairman is suspected of giving JPY70 million (£434,000/$499,000/€501,000) in what prosecutors say amounted to bribes to a consulting firm led by an associate of Takahashi, news agency Kyodo reports.

Takahashi and individuals from Aoki Holdings including the company's founder, Hironori Aoki, were previously arrested as part of the investigation.

