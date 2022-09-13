Marcus Stroman, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) when the United States won the World Baseball Classic in 2017, has committed to playing for Puerto Rico in next year's edition.

Stroman's mother is from Puerto Rico, the country the US beat in the 2017 final.

Stroman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, in that final.

Across three starts and 15.1 innings pitched, Stroman had an earned run average of 2.35 to be voted MVP.

Puerto Rico have finished second at back-to-back editions of the World Baseball Classic, which is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and organised in conjunction with MLB.

It serves as the WBSC's World Championship for men's national baseball teams.

The 2023 edition is due to be played in the US, Japan and Taiwan from March 8 to 21.

Puerto Rico are in Pool D along with Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and a qualifier yet to be determined.

LoanDepot Park, home to the Miami Marlins, is due to stage Group D as well as knockout games including the final.

Infielders Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa, who were named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team in 2017, have all announced their intention to play for Puerto Rico next year.

Fellow MLB sluggers Kiké Hernández and Jose Miranda have done the same and Edwin Díaz, one of the most dominant closing pitches in all of baseball, is likewise committed to playing for Puerto Rico, as he did in 2017.

However, Puerto Rico's preparations for the event have not been seamless as Eduardo Pérez resigned as general manager yesterday.