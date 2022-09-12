Mate Nemeš, right, has become a world champion after coming out on top in the men's under-67kg class ©Getty Images

Former European champion Mate Nemeš sealed gold at the World Wrestling Championships to mark another successful day for host nation Serbia in Belgrade with Greco-Roman action dominating the proceedings.

Nemeš, who previously took bronze in 2019, managed to rise to the top after defeating Iran's three-time world bronze medallist Mohammadreza Geraei 5-4 on points in the men's under-67 kilogram class.

Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov comfortably took home one of two bronze medals, beating Turkey's Murat Firat on points 8-2.

The other went to Amantur Ismailov of Kyrgyzstan following his 17-8 victory by superiority against Georgia's Joni Khetsuriani.

Serbia's second title of the day came in the men's under-63kg division thanks to Sebastian Nad taking down last year's runner up, Leri Abuladze.

Nad defeated the Georgian 3-1 on points at the Stark Arena.

Azerbaijan won bronze again through Taleh Mammadov beating Armenia's Hrachya Poghosyan 10-4 by points.

Tuo Erbatu of China claimed the second bronze medal following a 4-1 points victory against Iran’s Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati.

In the men's under-97kg group, former Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Artur Aleksanyan claimed his fifth world title after sweeping aside Bulgaria's Kiril Milov.

The Armenian achieved a 5-1 points victory over his opponent, with Azerbaijan's Arif Niftullayev and Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi securing the bronze medals.

Niftullayev squeezed past Italy's Nikoloz Kakhelashvili, winning 2-1 on points, while Saravi bagged a 6-1 points triumph against Turkey's Metehan Başar.

Burhan Akbudak of Turkey upgraded last year's silver medal to gold following a tight 7-6 points win versus Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in the men's under-82kg category.

Ukraine's Yaroslav Filchakov claimed bronze, beating Georgia's Gela Bolkvadze 3-1 on points, while Hungary's Tamas Levai bested Azerbaijan's Rafiq Huseynov by the same scoreline.

The competition is due to continue tomorrow.