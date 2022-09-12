Former European champion Nemeš takes gold at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

Former European champion Mate Nemeš sealed gold at the World Wrestling Championships to mark another successful day for host nation Serbia in Belgrade with Greco-Roman action dominating the proceedings.

Nemeš, who previously took bronze in 2019, managed to rise to the top after defeating Iran's three-time world bronze medallist Mohammadreza Geraei 5-4 on points in the men's under-67 kilogram class.

Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov comfortably took home one of two bronze medals, beating Turkey's Murat Firat on points 8-2.

The other went to Amantur Ismailov of Kyrgyzstan following his 17-8 victory by superiority against Georgia's Joni Khetsuriani.

Serbia's second title of the day came in the men's under-63kg division thanks to Sebastian Nad taking down last year's runner up, Leri Abuladze.

Nad defeated the Georgian 3-1 on points at the Stark Arena.

Azerbaijan won bronze again through Taleh Mammadov beating Armenia's Hrachya Poghosyan 10-4 by points.

There’s a new king at 67kg.



👑 Mate NEMES 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/cFzXwIdNo7 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) September 12, 2022

Tuo Erbatu of China claimed the second bronze medal following a 4-1 points victory against Iran’s Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati.

In the men's under-97kg group, former Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Artur Aleksanyan claimed his fifth world title after sweeping aside Bulgaria's Kiril Milov.

The Armenian achieved a 5-1 points victory over his opponent, with Azerbaijan's Arif Niftullayev and Iran's Mohammad Hadi Saravi securing the bronze medals.

Niftullayev squeezed past Italy's Nikoloz Kakhelashvili, winning 2-1 on points, while Saravi bagged a 6-1 points triumph against Turkey's Metehan Başar.

Burhan Akbudak of Turkey upgraded last year's silver medal to gold following a tight 7-6 points win versus Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in the men's under-82kg category.

Ukraine's Yaroslav Filchakov claimed bronze, beating Georgia's Gela Bolkvadze 3-1 on points, while Hungary's Tamas Levai bested Azerbaijan's Rafiq Huseynov by the same scoreline.

The competition is due to continue tomorrow.