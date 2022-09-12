Fans smash attendance records at final Grand Slam of the year in the US

The all-time attendance record for the US Open has been broken on two fronts during the 2022 tournament.

According to the Grand Slam organisers, the main draw saw a total of 776,120 fans attend compared to the previous record of 737,872 set in 2019.

Meanwhile, the US Open Fan Week recorded a whopping 888,044 people come in over the course of three weeks.

The previous best for that was 853,227, also set in the 2019 edition.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium which can hold 23,859 people was sold out during every session for the first time in its 25-year history.

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, celebrated as part of the Fan Week, topped the attendance record with 35,525 fans.

Serena Williams contributed massively to these records ©Getty Images

The potential retirement of Serena Williams played a major role in these records.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s opening night match against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic saw 29,402 fans flowing into Flushing Meadows.

The 40-year-old’s third round match against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia attracted 23,859.

Apart from those at the venue, Williams, regarded as arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time, managed to get 4.6 million viewers on television during her game against Tomljanović, according to broadcaster ESPN.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain won the men's title while Iga Świątek of Poland continued her dominant season by triumphing in women's singles final at the 2022 US Open that concluded yesterday.