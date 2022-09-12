The Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation (KTF) has announced that it will hold a Children's Championship in Nur-Sultan.

Young athletes between the ages of eight and 11 will be able to compete in the event at the Aspan Sports Complex.

The action is scheduled to take place between October 3 and 5.

This year has been declared as "Year of Children" in Kazakhstan and the country's President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has encouraged organisations to promote the younger generation where possible.

To this end, the KTF has said its Championship will be held without admission fees.

Arman Chilmanov won Olympic bronze for Kazakhstan at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

"We would like to point out that the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation always pays special attention to the development of mass children's sports in order to unlock the potential of Kazakhstani children," the governing body said.

Kazakhstan won its sole Olympic medal in taekwondo at Beijing 2008.

Arman Chilmanov captured a share of bronze in the men's over-80 kilograms heavyweight division.

After beating Cuba's Angel Valodia Matos to win the medal, his opponent famously kicked referee Chakir Chelbat of Sweden in the head.

Matos was banned from the sport for life.