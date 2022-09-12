The United States is among the contenders to host the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, after agreements could not be reached with either Abu Dhabi or China.

FIFA has yet to confirm if and when the tournament will go ahead, with the week of February 6 being considered for the event, which traditionally involves the champions of each continental confederation.

After agreements could not be reached with Abu Dhabi and China, the US is now the favourite, as reported by AS.

The US is due to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino saying he was hopeful the tournament would be a step towards making the sport "truly global."

This year's Club World Cup tournament is due to feature Spanish club Real Madrid as Champions League winners and the victors in South America’s Copa Libertadores, due to be played between Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Atletico Paranaense, with both set to receive byes.

English team Chelsea are the current holders of the FIFA Club World Cup ©Getty Images

The second round of the tournament is due to feature the introduction of three teams - CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablance of Morocco, CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and the yet to be decided winner of the AFC Champions League.

The defending champions are English side Chelsea, who beat Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the United Arab Emirates in February.

Real Madrid have the most wins in the competition’s history - four, with their last success coming in 2018.