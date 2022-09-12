The European Cycling Union (UEC) has awarded several of its upcoming continental competitions through to 2025, including next season's BMX European Cup calendar.

Verona is to hold the opening legs of the 2023 BMX European Cup on March 18 and 19, followed by the next two in Zolder from April 8 to 10.

Valmiera in Latvia and Benátky nad Jizerou in the Czech Republic hold the next four rounds in May, followed by Sviland in Norway on June 17 and 18.

The season finale is scheduled to take place in Anadia in Portugal on September 2 and 3.

Anadia is also to hold the 2023 Junior and Under-23 European Track Championships, in line with the UEC's agreement with the Portuguese Cycling Federation at the City of Anadia to hold a European Championship or European Cup every year until 2030.

Verona is also to host the BMX Racing European Championships in 2024 at the BMX Olympic Arena, which was built in 2013.

Verona is set to host a BMX Racing European Championships in 2024 ©Getty Images

It previously held the European Championships in 2016, as well as the UEC BMX European Cup and the BMX World Cup.

The 2025 edition has been given to Valmiera, home of double Olympic champion Māris Štrombergs, with the city also hosting the 2019 European Championships.

Romania has been awarded the 2024 Mountain Bike European Championships, while the 2024 Junior and Under-23 European Championships are to be held in Cottbus in Germany.

Melgaço in Portugal has been confirmed the hosts of the 2025 Mountain Bike European Championships.

Finally, from 2023 onwards, the European Road Cycling Championships are to feature a mixed relay discipline in the junior category - which is to debut in Drenthe in The Netherlands.