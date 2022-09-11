Zambia have won the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women's Championship for the first time in their history after beating South Africa.

The Copper Queens beat the hosts 1-0 after Barbra Banda broke the deadlock in extra time at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakele.

The crucial strike marked the Shanghai Shengli forward's 10th goal of the season.

South Africa got off to a lively start, hitting the woodwork in the opening minute as they made their attacking intentions clear.

Zambia hit back shortly after through Xiomara Mapepa who forced an excellent save from Dineo Magugula.

Neither side were able to carve out a clear chance in the closing stages of the first half before a quiet second period.

A flurry of substitutes were made before the match went into extra time as both sides looked for fresh legs to make the difference.

Banda then capitalised on Margaret Belemu's cross to clinch the historic title with a glancing header.

South Africa had won seven of nine previous gold medals at the tournament since its inception in 2002.

The two sides met in the 2019 final which was won by the South African team, known as Banyana Banyana 1-0.

Banda also starred for Zambia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she scored two hat-tricks against The Netherlands and China.

Despite this, the country did not advance from the group stage.