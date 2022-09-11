Ukraine and Sweden clinch speed titles at FIG Parkour World Cup in Sofia

Ukraine and Sweden won the men’s and women’s speed titles at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Parkour World Cup in Sofia.

Among men, Bohdan Kolmakov managed to complete the course in 21.26sec to beat Mexican Javier Rodriguez in 22.02.

The bonze medal went to Andrea Consolini in 22.26.

Frenchman Valentin Dubois and Martin Chromecek of the Czech Republic finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Miranda Tibbling shined for Sweden in the women’s speed category as she finished first in 13.280.

France and Austria took silver and bronze thanks to Lilou Ruel and Stephania Zitis in 14.06 and 15.65.

Noa Man of the Netherlands placed fourth in 15.74 while Japanese Hikari Izumi completed the top-five in 16.36.

An early start for the athletes today to avoid predicted ☔ but the results are IN for #Parkour #FIGWorldCup in Sofia 🇧🇬 🤩



Women’s Freestyle

🥇 Ella Bucio 🇮🇹

🥈 Noa Man 🇳🇱

🥉 Lilou Ruel 🇫🇷



Men's Speed

🥇 Bohdan Kolmakov 🇺🇦

🥈 Tangui van Schingen 🇳🇱

🥉 Luca Demarchi 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/MizbAzWkq6 — FIG (@gymnastics) September 11, 2022

It was double delight for Sweden as Elis Torhall bagged the freestyle men’s gold with a score of 24.50.

Evgenii Aroian with 23.50 took silver while bronze went to Loakeim Theodoridis of Greece in 22.00.

Ruel bagged her second medal of the event as she finished first in the women’s freestyle with a score of 23.00.

Dutchwoman Noa Man, who missed out on the podium in the speed event, made up for it by clinching freestyle silver in 21.00.

Adela Merkova of the Czech Republic completed the podium places as she finished with 20.50.