Italy top table after winning seven medals at home Skyrunning World Championships

Italy topped the medals table after winning seven medals on home soil at the International Skyrunning Federation's Skyrunning World Championships, a total which included three golds.

Competition took place across the vertical, SkyUltra and Sky categories, with the first world champions crowned in the vertical races, on a course that took place in the San Domenico ski resort and included the Rampigada Vertical - 3.8km long with 1,063 metres of vertical climbing.

In the men’s race Joseph DeMoor of the United States triumphed in 37min 07.83sec, with Italian skyrunners completing the podium.

Marcello Ugazio won silver in 37:12.25, with Alex Oberbacher taking the bronze in 37:24.84.

The women’s race proved a tight affair with victory going to Maude Mathys of Switzerland in 40:50.49.

France’s Christel Dewalle won silver in 40:50.84, with Switzerland’s Alessandra Schmid completing the podium in 44:01.44.

In the SkyUltra category, Italy claimed the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s events.

For this event action moved to Val Formazza in Piedmont with the 58 kilometre race touching 3,000 metres altitude and including 3,558 metres of vertical climbing.

Cristian Minoggio was a comfortable winner in the men’s race in 5hr 28min 24sec, triumphing by more than 35 minutes.

Blake Turner of Australia took the silver in 6:04.45, with Alejandro Mayor of Spain taking the bronze in 6:05.20.

In the women’s race victory went to Italy’s Giuditta Turini in 6:49.35, who won by 15 minutes.

Silver went to Gemma Arenas of Spain in 7:04.51, while bronze went to her compatriot Sandra Sevillano in 7:05.22.

In the Sky category, gold in the men’s race went to Switzerland’s Roberto Delorenzi in 2:51.13.

Frederic Tranchand of France took the silver in 2:52.09, with bronze going to Ruy Ueda of Japan in 2:53.12.

Romania’s Denise Dragomir took victory in the women’s race in 3:29.51, with Spain’s Patricia Pineda taking silver in 3:33.47, and bronze going to Martina Cumerlato of Italy in 3:35.58.

Combined world champions were also crowned based on results accrued in the vertical and sky disciplines.

Each runner’s time was compared to the winner’s time to determine the value of the time difference, with the athlete with the lowest cumulative percentage determined as the champion.

Gold in the men’s combined went to Delorenzi, with silver going to Ueda and bronze won by DeMoor.

In the women’s gold went to Barbora Macurova of the Czech Republic, with Lina El Kott Helander of Sweden taking the silver and Chiara Giovando of Italy winning bronze.

Italy topped the overall medal table, with seven, featuring three golds, a silver and three bronzes.

Switzerland are in second place in the standings with four, featuring three golds and one bronze.