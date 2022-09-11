Sri Lanka claimed their sixth gold medal at the Asian Netball Championships, winning the latest edition against the hosts Singapore, while also booking their spot at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Defending their title from 2018 - after the 2020 competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic - Sri Lanka delivered against the four-time winners, with the score finishing 63-53.

It came after a slow start for the victors, who trailed Singapore after the first quarter, before pulling in front for the remainder of the game.

Both teams secured their places at the World Cup in Australia after making the final.

Singapore also secured their spot at the 2023 Netball World Cup ©Getty Images

Singapore defeated regional rivals Malaysia 54-41, while Sri Lanka ran out winners by a 67-43 margin over Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

Philippines claimed fifth place in the tournament with a 42-38 win over Brunei to record its best-ever result at the Championships.

Maldives, India, Chinese Taipei and Japan placed positions seventh through to 10th.