Fuokoka 2022 FINA World Championships organisers to put on swimming clinics for local schools

The organisers of the Fukuoka 2022 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships, have created swimming clinics for local schools, in the build-up to the event that is postponed to 2023.

Due to COVID-19, the Japanese host requested a delay in hosting the Championships, meaning Budapest held another World Championships in 2022 instead.

These try-out days cover five sessions and four separate venues.

Hakata Civic Pool is to hold two sessions on October 1, with Chuo Civic Pool following on November 6.

Minami Civic Pool and Sawara Civic Pool are to hold sessions on December 10.

Budapest held the 2022 FINA World Championships ©Getty Images

Additionally, an official Fukuoka 2022 pop-up booth is to appear in various locations including at the 2022 Fukuoka Marathon over the next few months to promote the activities prior to the FINA World Championships.

This includes mascot appearances, the sale of merchandise and virtual reality experiences for visitors.

Competition is due to take place from July 14 to 30 2023 at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall, which has a capacity of 15,000.