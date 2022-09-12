The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has held a forum with five Olympians to celebrate the efforts of over 1,000 young people nominated as Australian Olympic Change-Makers.

Beach volleyball Olympic silver medallist Taliqua Clancy, two-time Commonwealth Games decathlon bronze medallist Cedric Dubler, badminton player Gronya Somerville and teenage snowboarder Valentino Guseli all attended the event; as did Olympic swimming relay medallist Brooke Hanson, who hosted the event.

This programme recognises and rewards students who show leadership skills and use the power of sport to benefit their communities.

It is open to all secondary schools across Australia, which allows teachers to nominate two students from their school, up until the end of September.

Athletes streamed live from the Meta headquarters in Sydney, with students generally tuning in virtually.

More than 30 Change-Makers nominees attended in person in Sydney too, with it being the first in-person edition since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Gronya Somerville (from left), Taliqua Clancy and Cedric Dubler taking pictures with students ©AOC

Matt Carroll, AOC chief executive, said these individuals could be influential come the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

"The Australian Olympic Change-Maker programme shines a light on inspiring initiatives by young Australians who are using sport to make their communities better," said Carroll.

"From cities to the regions, I'm proud this programme can highlight and reward young leaders embodying the Olympic spirit.

"The students of today will have an incredible impact on the next decade of the Olympic movement as we build towards Brisbane 2032, and these young Change-Makers show that the future is in very safe hands.

"I encourage all schools who haven't yet to nominate young leaders from their school, to do so and shine a light on the great work being done by your students."

Once nominations close, a panel of Olympians will select 25 Change-Makers to attend a three-day national summit in December.