Aichi Prefectural Government strikes deal to use local materials for Asian Games Athletes' Village

Aichi has struck an agreement with Chubu Electric Power to use timber sourced in the prefecture for construction of the 2026 Asian Games Athletes' Village.

There are plans to use cypress and cedar wood sourced locally when developing the site before and after the Asian Games.

This is part of an agreed business plan between the Aichi Prefectural Government, City of Nagoya, the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Organising Committee and contract candidate operators.

Chubu Electric Power has the responsibility for developing the Athletes' Village alongside other companies, such as housing developers ES-CON Japan and Daiwa House Industry and real estate agencies Chuden Real Estate and Yahagi Construction.

The Athletes' Village is scheduled to be built in the Minato ward of Nagoya.

Wood sourced locally will be used for the 2026 Asian Games Athletes' Village ©Getty Images

Nagoya is the biggest city in Aichi and also capital of the Chūbu region.

As well as the Asian Games in four years' time, Aichi and the surrounding prefecture is scheduled to hold the Asian Para Games, utilising the same Athletes' Village.

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4.

Japan has held the Asian Games twice before, most recently in Hiroshima in 1994.