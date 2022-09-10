Two-time Olympic bobsleigh medallist Justin Kripps has been appointed Canada's new technical coach by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS).

Kripps, who announced his retirement last month following a 16-year career headlined by winning a two-man gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018, is "extremely excited" to share his expertise with Canadian pilots.

"I think coaching is the best way for me to have a positive impact on the next generation of athletes," Kripps said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the programme and our team of coaches to help all of these athletes achieve their own performance goals and dreams while developing my own skills as a coach."

Todd Hays, who won a four-man silver medal representing the United States at Salt Lake City 2002, remains Canada's head coach.

Belgian Elfje Willemsen will remain a technical coach and Rush - who piloted Canada to a four-man bronze medal at Vancouver 2010 - is still technical driving coach, BCS said.

Kripps' appointment comes with BCS still on the receiving end of sharp criticism from dozens of current and former athletes, who have called for leaders including President Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan to resign, citing a "toxic" culture and governance failures.

Hays has also been accused of verbal and emotional abuse by Kaillie Humphries - claims the coach denies - and the allegations led to three-time Olympic gold medallist Humphries switching allegiance to the US.

Humphries won the first two of those Olympic titles for Canada and then a monobob gold medal for the US at Beijing 2022.

BCS' original investigation did not uphold Humphries' claims, but the Sports Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada found the inquiry was not thorough, fair or reasonable and has ordered another.

Justin Kripps is a two-time Olympic medallist ©Getty Images

Kripps had said in March that "none of us can move forward unless there is change at the top" of BSC.

"I can only speak to my own experience, and while I haven't felt unsafe or mistreated, I'm aware that is not the case for many," Kripps wrote on Instagram.

"Winning an Olympic medal shouldn't be a pre-requisite to being treated with respect and it breaks my heart to hear the stories coming to light."

Now Kripps will be working alongside the BSC leadership including Le Bihan.

"Justin achieved his success at the international level while developing through the Canadian system - first as a brakeman and then as a pilot - and will now look to do the same as a coach," Le Bihan said.

"He garners tremendous respect.

"He is a proven performer, and I am confident he will play a key role in delivering a high level of instruction and motivation in a fun, positive and welcoming environment that will ensure our athletes are fully prepared to win against the world's best.

"There is no doubt his extensive experience and knowledge of what it takes to hit the start line and win will help ensure Canada's bobsleigh athletes, in all positions of the sled, work together as a team to continue to chase down the international podium."