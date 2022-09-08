Tributes paid from across the world of sport following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been paid across the world of sport following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Commonwealth, at the age of 96.

The monarch died peacefully at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland today surrounded by her family.

Tributes have been coming in from across the world of sport since the news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

President of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin said: "It is with profound sorrow that we learn of the passing of our patron, Her Majesty The Queen.

"Throughout her long life and reign, her extraordinary dedication and service to the Commonwealth has been an inspiration to so many, including all our Commonwealth Games athletes and officials.

"Her Majesty’s vision for the Commonwealth as a diverse and united family of nations will continue to inspire us - and will remain our mission and duty for the benefit of all athletes and communities, through the power of sport.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and all members of the Royal Family as we join with citizens across the Commonwealth in mourning her loss at this very sad time."

In a statement issued on behalf of Team GB, the chair of the British Olympic Association Sir Hugh Robertson said: "Her Majesty The Queen has been central to British Olympic life throughout her long and distinguished reign.

"As patron of the British Olympic Association, her support for the Olympic Movement in this country and, in particular, the London 2012 Olympic Games cannot be underestimated and shall never be forgotten.

"However, she was more than just an outstanding figurehead. HM The Queen was both a mother and grandmother to Olympic athletes and many members of her family have been involved in Olympic sports both domestically and internationally.

"Our thoughts, and prayers, are very much with our President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, and other members of The Royal Family at this difficult time."

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton, as part of the Queen's Baton Relay, in the run-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

In a tweet International Cycling Union President David Lappartient described Queen Elizabeth II as "an extraordinary woman who led a remarkable life."

Lappartient added: "Her legacy will be marked by her dedication to serving the Commonwealth that has touched the lives of millions and many generations."

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "World Rugby joins the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty The Queen will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch, who cared deeply about all people under her reign, and was an avid supporter of sport and its power to unite communities.

"Having presented the Webb Ellis Cup at the Rugby World Cup final in 1991 and 1999, and as Patron of the RFU, Her Majesty The Queen will always have a special connection with our sport. She will be greatly missed."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "The Queen was such a beloved constant in the lives of so many people over so many years that it is hard to comprehend that she is no longer with us.

"She was on the throne before most of us were born and she lived a life of extraordinary service to the people of her country and the Commonwealth.

"In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Scottish swimmers during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow ©Getty Images

"I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"She has been a source of continuity and comfort, and she will be grievously missed by us all. We will never see her like again.

"At this momentous time, my thoughts are with her family. I hope they are comforted by the support of a grateful nation, and of so many people around the world."

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the Football Association and the organisation said in a statement: "We have sent our deepest condolences to our President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the whole of the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.

"Our thoughts are with her family and the President of the English Football Association Prince William, as well as with the citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms."

The Rugby Football League (RFL) said it "joined the nation in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our former patron, and in sending our deepest condolences from the rugby league family to the royal family."

The European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) chair Dominic McKay said: "It is with great sadness that all of us at EPCR have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We stand with our leagues, unions, clubs and beyond to honour Her Majesty and her inspirational life.

"Queen Elizabeth was a monarch who embodied steadfastness, dignity and faithful public service and was greatly admired, respected and loved by people around the world.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

More follows.