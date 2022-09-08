Dual-national gymnast Polstjanaja quits Latvia after being told to pay own way

A gymnast with dual Latvian and Russian citizen has quit representing Latvia after being told she must pay her own way to compete.

The Latvian Gymnastics Federation (GFL) ruled Jelizaveta Polstjanaja could still represent Latvia having refused to renounce her Russian citizenship, but would have to fund her own participation to do so.

An emergency GFL Board meeting was convened to discuss the matter, after Polstjanaja claimed to have been not selected for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships because of her Russian citizenship.

Polstjanaja blamed the Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK), but the LOK told insidethegames it had not issued an ultimatum for dual nationals.

The Latvian Olympic Unit, a different body which oversees funding for athletes from the state budget, is however not able to provide funds to athletes who hold dual Russian citizenship under Latvian law.

The GFL Board determined that Polstjanaja would be eligible for selection, but that she would have to fund her own participation.

It is a stance which mirrors that of the Latvian Olympic Unit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The GFL informed Polstjanaja of the decision and said the athlete had a week to respond.

Polstjanaja has decided her future lies elsewhere.

Jelizaveta Polstjanaja will miss this month's Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships ©Getty Images

Polstjanaja - born in Latvia to Russian parents - told Match TV that she would no longer seek to compete for and in Latvia.

The 19-year-old has returned to Russia in the wake of the controversy and claimed other conditions laid out by the GFL, including the need to attend controlled training on August 16 were she to compete at the World Championships, motivated the decision to quit representing Latvia, rather than financial reasons.

Polstjanaja has been a World Cup medallist in 2022 and placed fourth in the hoop final at the European Championships.

Latvia shares a land border with Russia, as well as its military ally Belarus.

Latvian sports authorities have by and large taken a hardline stance on Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Biathlete Edgars Mise was in the same position as Polstjanaja and has renounced his Russian citizenship to continue competing for Latvia and receiving state support.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships because of the war in Ukraine, with the International Gymnastics Federation belated following International Olympic Committee advice.