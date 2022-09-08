An investigation led by lawyer and integrity specialist Richard McLaren into the Men's European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Championships in Armenia is being extended into October at the request of his team.

Initially, the investigation deadline was set for August 31, when the McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) was supposed to conclude its probe.

However, the MIIT called for an extension until October 6, which was approved by the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors.

"In late August, McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) on behalf of the MIIT approached the IBA Board of Directors to request an extension to the deadline for the EUBC European Boxing Championships report from August 31 to October 6 in order to complete all the necessary interviews," read a statement by the MGSS.

"The team had trouble tracking down and scheduling interviews with key personnel, some of which required follow up interviews.

"The last interview of the investigation was held on August 30.

"This made it impossible to begin, let alone complete, the writing of the report in time to meet the original August 31 deadline.

"Following the request of MGSS chief executive Richard McLaren, the IBA Board of Directors decided by means of a mail vote to extend the investigation until October 6 2022."

On June 24, the IBA Board of Directors decided to investigate allegations of corruption at the Championships, particularly the activity of referees and judges, competition officials and other tournament officials.

Complaints at the event in Yerevan relate to judging decisions, while EUBC officials were accused of unauthorised intrusions on the field of play and subsequent interventions.

This new deadline is now after the IBA Extraordinary Congress, which is scheduled to take place in Armenia on September 25.

In the build-up to the Congress - where incumbent President Umar Kremlev faces an election against Dutch Boxing Federation head Boris van der Vorst - the challenger criticised the IBA Board's decision to hold the event in Yerevan, the same city the alleged corruption took place.

Yerevan is to hold the IBA Extraordinary Congress on September 25 ©Getty Images

The IBA and EUBC state the Extraordinary Congress is separate from the Championships and should not be conflated.

The EUBC suspended several referees and judges who officiated at the Championships and those officials were not allowed to participate in the finals.

It is one of the areas where the IBA has to improve on to keep boxing at the Olympic Games, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removing the organisation's recognition in 2019 partly due to this.

Other concerns cited regarded financial transparency and governance issues, with this last being addressed in December 2021.

Kremlev and van der Vorst are in the race for the IBA Presidency, after their initial contest did not take place in May at the first Extraordinary Congress.

This was due to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit Interim Nomination Unit deeming the Dutchman ineligible on the eve of the election, but this was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, triggering a new contest.