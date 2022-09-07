FIS marketing and media division open for business as two more directors join

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has announced two more appointments to its media and marketing (M&M) division which has been declared open for business.

Roberto Nosotti has been named as director of media rights for the FIS M&M, while Oliver Quast is set to join as director of business and legal affairs.

Nosotti spent 12 years as senior vice-president of media rights at Media Partners Srl before holding the role of director of winter sports for 14 years at Infront.

He has also spent the past 12 months working as a consultant for WSC Sports.

Quast is an experienced sports and media lawyer who has previously worked for FIFA and the European Broadcasting Union.

The arrival of the two directors follows the hiring of Christian Salmon and Oliver Kraus at the FIS M&M in July.

"With the key team members in place, it is now full steam ahead for FIS M&M to begin its operations," a statement from the FIS read.

"The first priority will be going to market with open sponsorship packages.

"Those packages include the title partnerships for the FIS World Cup tours, data and timing partnerships and central partners for the Nordic World Cups.

The FIS is aiming to improve the visibility of World Cup races ©Getty Images

"Already the team has been busy renewing existing title partnerships, which will be announced as the winter season nears.

"FIS will additionally take in house the implementation of all partner packages and has already hired a team made up of four individuals who will oversee the partner visibility on the various World Cup tours.

"While the primary initial focus of FIS M&M lies with building strong partnership relationships, the next phase will move into digital and production activities.

"These go hand-in-hand with finding strong partners to support a professional product."

The FIS M&M, headed by chief commercial director Salomon, is expected to lead all commercial and partnership activities in the future as FIS adapts its marketing structure to centralise its broadcast and sponsorship rights.

"It isn’t often that such an amazing opportunity presents itself," said Salomon.

"To build an entire media and marketing division from the bottom to the top is an ambitious goal and one that I am firmly convinced we can achieve.

"The entire FIS M&M team is firmly committed to adding new value to FIS and elevating its sports to a new level."