National Olympic Committee of Kenya congratulates Ruto as he is confirmed as country’s President

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has congratulated William Samoei Ruto after the country’s Supreme Court confirmed his election as President.

The results of the election were challenged in court by Ruto’s rival Raila Odinga who had claimed they were "fraudulent."

Ruto earned 50.5 per cent of the vote compared to Odinga’s 48.8 per cent, as reported by BBC News.

Ruto is set to be sworn in as the country’s fifth President next week, after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking to annul the result, with the judge ruling that petitioners had falsified evidence.

The NOCK called on Ruto to support the country’s athletes to help them achieve their potential at the top level, in a congratulatory message posted on social media.

Ruto's rival Raila Odinga had claimed the results of Kenya's Presidential election were fraudulent, but these claims were dismissed by the country's Supreme Court ©Getty Images

In a statement the NOCK said: "On behalf of the Olympic and Commonwealth Movement and indeed on behalf of the sports people in Kenya, we celebrate your win and look forward to working together to grow sports in Kenya.

"A renowned global sports powerhouse as an Olympic Committee, we shall endeavour to keep our sports in collaboration with your Government, to play its role in national development, global marketing of brand Kenya and social transformation elevated.

"Our athletes remain in dire need of national support to compete and attain the apex of their potential at the top level and your election give us greater assurance that this need will not only be met but surpassed.

"This is based on your evident passion for sports and athletes in the past and in particular as espoused in your manifesto.

"We assure you and your Government of unqualified support and partnership to make sports an outstanding success story during your administration."