Bobsled and skeleton camp organised for children in Ghana

A group of 62 kids from the Bono region of Ghana took part in a bobsled and skeleton camp organised by the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Ghana (BSF-Ghana).

The event, organised in partnership with the Hope Of A Billion team in partnership with the Sunyani Senior High School, attracted 34 girls and 28 boys.

Wooden sleds were used for the camp to introduce the winter sport to kids.

This was the fourth clinic like this to be organised in the country.

Hope Of A Billion founder and Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, supports these activities regularly and believes the African continent - with 1.2 billion people – has untapped potential.

Bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are recruited based on their strengths and speed skills and this aspect is set to aid the nation, according to Frimpong.

Akwasi Frimpong is helping BSF-Ghana to organise clinics in the country ©Getty Images

"The athletes in Ghana and Africa are strong and fast," Frimpong said.

BSF-Ghana vice-president of international affairs Robert Annak is hoping to recruit athletes from the country soon.

"We’re supporting clinics in Ghana to introduce the sport to the youth," Frimpong added.

"We hope to receive the necessary support in the near future to get more kids in Ghana involved and prepare them to compete internationally for their homeland."

Frimpong is currently training for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

He recently launched an appeal for the country's first female Olympian in the sport to compete with him on the debut of the mixed team event in Milan and Cortina.