The Pan American Karate Federation (PAKF) has held a youth camp in Mexico City at the PKF Junior Championships, which looks to prepare its athletes for the 2022 World Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships in Konya next month.

A total of 71 participants from 21 countries were at the camp organised by the PAKF, with cooperation from the Mexican Karate Federation (FEMEKA) and supported by Pan Am Sports.

This 10-day camp aims to strengthen the young athletes' abilities through technical and tactical evaluations.

World Karate Federation (WKF) assistant general secretary and PKF treasurer Jose Antonio Mendez chaired the camp, while FEMEKA President Samantha Desciderio also attended.

WKF President Antonio Espinós outlined the importance of youth when speaking about the camp.

WKF President Antonio Espinós said youth development was always pivotal to the governing body ©WKF

"The support and progress of younger generations have always been at the core of the development of our sport due to karate's tremendous popularity among young ages," said Espinós.

"Activities such as the PKF Youth Training Camp in Mexico contribute to this goal and help maximise the opportunities for the upcoming generations of athletes.

"I want to thank the PKF and its President José García Maañón and PKF and WKF Executive Committee member José Antonio Méndez, as well as FEMEKA President Samantha Desciderio for their efforts to put our young karatekas at the forefront of the progress of our sport."

The 2022 World Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships are scheduled to take place from October 26 to 30.