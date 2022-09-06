Uncertainty hangs over Ecuador's place at the FIFA World Cup after defender Byron Castillo was summoned to attend an appeal hearing over suspected ineligibility for eight qualifying matches.

It has been confirmed that the FIFA Appeals Committee, chaired by American lawyer Neil Eggleston, will hold a hearing on September 15.

Staged by video conference with Castillo expected to be present, the hearing is due to determine Ecuador's place at the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to start in a little more than two months' time in Qatar.

Eggleston is set to lead the Appeals Committee that is also due to comprise of Christian Andreason of the Faroe Islands and Salman Al Ansari of Qatar.

"We kindly inform the Ecuadorian Football Association, that it is requested to ensure, in the best extend possible, that the player Byron David Castillo Segura is made available for the hearing," a statement from FIFA reportedly read.

Ecuador are scheduled to play Qatar in the World Cup opener on November 20 but Chile are aiming to take their place following allegations over Castillo’s eligibility.

The Chilean Football Association (ANFP) alleges Castillo was born in Tumaco in Colombia on July 25 1995, not in General Villamil Playas three years later as the Ecuadorians say.

It also claims to have a signed declaration from Castillo saying his first club in Ecuador registered the player using falsified documents.

Byron Castillo, left, is the player under investigation over his country of birth ©Getty Images

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee dismissed the case and took no action but the ANFP is still hopeful of overturning the decision after the Appeals Commission set a date for the hearing.

"We thank FIFA for this clarity around our appeal hearing and for calling Byron Castillo to answer the many questions they must have regarding his eligibility and therefore Ecuador's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup," said Eduardo Carlezzo, the lawyer representing the ANFP.

"We have provided a significant amount of evidence to FIFA proving that the player was born in Colombia and his Ecuadorian birth certificate is fake.

"Finally, on September 15 Byron Castillo has the opportunity to explain the situation and then, for the sake of fair play, justice can take its course."

Ecuador won 14 of their 26 points in qualification matches where Castillo played - if they were to be stripped of those results, they would finish second-bottom of the qualification group.

Ecuador also won four points from two matches against Chile in which Castillo featured.

If Chile had been awarded 3-0 wins for both, as was the case with Bolivia back in 2016, that would have elevated them to 24 points - level on points with fifth-placed Peru but above them and into the final World Cup spot by virtue of a superior goal difference.