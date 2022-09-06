The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has launched the Wellbeing Series 2022 that will see Olympians talk about mental health.

The initiative will also see experts holding conversations on the matter under the theme #TackleTogether.

Olympians including Elijah Winnington, Jess Stenson, Skye Nicolson, Blake Edwards, Brad Hore, Belle Brockhoff and Kyah Simon will lead a social campaign, sharing their thoughts on mental health until R U OK Day this on Thursday (September 8).

Amy Jones will host Casey Dellacqua, Hannah Davis, Peter Bol and Paralympian Madison de Rosario as they focus on why social inclusion matters to wellbeing with #TackleTogether on October 14.

Mark Mathews will speak on techniques to combat fears with Winter Olympian James Matheson hosting the #TackleYourFears on November 11.

Diver Sam Fricker, Dr. Sheila Nguyen, head of Sustainability FIFA Women’s’ World Cup 2023 and Matthew Nicholas, director of sustainability, Tennis Australia will join host Britt Cox on December 2 as they talk about how sport can drive positive change with #TackleSustainability.

After his Tokyo 2020 campaign had not gone to plan, Elijah Winnington debated stepping away from swimming. One year later, he is a World Champion in the very event he didn't perform to his expectations in.

@SwimmingAUS | @allianz_au | #TackleTogether | #TackleYourMentalHealth pic.twitter.com/nfhW0TRrer — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) September 5, 2022

"The importance of wellbeing and promoting positive mental health has never been clearer," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said.

"From grassroots to Olympic competition, playing, officiating, volunteering and supporting, sport can be a great, positive force for improving wellbeing.

"Olympians have faced challenges throughout their athletic journey, and sharing their experience can have a real impact for Australians facing challenges in their own lives.

"Thank you to Allianz for your ongoing support of Australian athletes and to help shine a light on the important issue of mental health for the Australian community."

Marathon runner Stenson, who is part of the initiative, shared that reaching out to her "support team, people I trust like my family, husband, coach or sports psych", helped her during challenging times.

Nicolson pointed out that vulnerability isn’t a weakness and referred to her breaking down live television after she missed out on a medal in Tokyo.

"Reaching out when we need help is so important and showing people that it’s OK to do it, it doesn’t make you weak," Nicolson said.