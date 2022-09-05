The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) has moved the Saudi Games to the new dates of October 27 to November 7, following the event's postponement from March 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is set to be the inaugural edition of the Games, which is expected to welcome over 6,000 athletes from 200 clubs in 45 sports.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the SAOC, said the objective of the competition was to produce sporting heroes through the Elite Athletes Programme, which was launched last year.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said the Saudi Games would help produce international-level athletes ©Getty Images

"The Saudi Games were first announced two years ago and were then postponed because of the pandemic, which we have successfully navigated with the grace of God and the efforts of a Government that puts its people first, ensuring that we are here today with no restrictions and back enjoying a normal life," said Prince Abdulaziz.

"Today, we have over 100 active clubs overseeing more than 15 different sports, which is a direct result of the clubs' support strategy, which enters its fourth year with tangible success.

"This change we announce today will serve as a driver to motivate clubs to pay more attention to its various sports."

Initially, athletes were to represent their regions at the Games - which are set to be held in the capital Riyadh - but this has been changed to them competing for their local clubs.

First-placed clubs are to receive SAR 1 million (£232,000/$267,000/€268,000), with SAR 350,000 (£81,000/$93,000/€94,000) for second place and SAR 100,000 (£23,000/$26,700/€26,800) for third.