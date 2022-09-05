Saudi Arabia set to hold MotoGP races, as more motorsport set to come to Kingdom

Saudi Arabia is to host future editions of MotoGP races after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of the sports series.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and Saudi Motorsport Company penned the agreement yesterday at the San Marino Grand Prix with Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of Dorna Sports.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was present at the signing.

It is to become the second Middle East nation to host a MotoGP race after Qatar, which became part of the calendar in 2004.

While a formal contract to host races has not been signed yet, the MoU will establish a new talent development programme for young Saudi riders and educational opportunities off-track too.

The Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was held for the first time in 2021 ©Getty Images

"We are excited to confirm the signing of a MoU with Dorna Sports today which clearly outlines our shared goal of bringing MotoGP to Saudi Arabia," said Prince Khalid.

"It makes perfect sense to add the series to our growing list of world-class racing events.

"We look forward to working with Dorna Sports to deliver on our shared commitment to bring the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing to Saudi Arabia and to continue to provide more opportunities and initiatives to enrich the lives of all our residents."

It follows on from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix debuting last year on the Formula One calendar in Jeddah, as well as the Formula E ePrix, which was first held in 2018.

Days before the MotoGP announcement, the Saudi Motorsport Company confirmed the nation is to host the 2022 FIA World Touring Car Cup finale on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from November 25 to 27.