Le Clos moves to Frankurt for training prior to Paris 2024 Olympics

Olympic, world and Commonwealth swimming champion Chad Le Clos has switched his training base to Frankfurt to join coach Dirk Lange, as he prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He is to represent SG Frankfurt at club level after recovering from a surgery on his sinuses.

"I am excited about this new partnership with Dirk," the South African was quoted as saying by SwimSwam.

"He is a world-class coach who knows how to bring the best out of his swimmers.

"Looking forward to having Frankfurt as my new training base."

Lange was the head coach of South Africa for four years from 2004 to 2008 before moving onto the same job for Germany for the next Olympic cycle.

He then oversaw Mexico's programme in 2012 and has served as an advisor to the swimming programmes for Croatia, China and Lithuania.

Dirk Lange is the new coach for Chad Le Clos ©Getty Images

Le Clos' team-mate, Cameron van der Burgh, has noted Lange as personal mentor too.

"I am very happy that Chad has made the step into the training group," said Lange.

"We have good conditions and an internationally excellent short and middle distance concept, which is unique in Germany with many young athletes from whom we expect a lot in future.

"Training alongside an Olympic champion will benefit everyone.

"Chad is an outstanding athlete with insane potential who has missed out a bit of the new development in swimming in the last two years."

The South African's first task is training for the World Swimming Championships (25m) in December in Melbourne.

Le Clos' former coach Sonny Trigg said it was a "no-brainer" for the switch as it offered funding and a permanent facility.

So far this year, Le Clos had been training on the move in several locations such as South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Monaco.