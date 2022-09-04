Prosecutors in Tokyo 2020 bribery case looking into second sponsor Kadokawa Corporation

Prosecutors in Japan are reportedly looking into claims arrested Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee official Haruyuki Takahashi was asked to favour Kadokawa Corporation as a bribery investigation widens.

The former Executive Board member was arrested last month on suspicion of receiving JPY 51 million (£316,000/$364,000/€366,000) in bribes from retailer Aoki Holdings, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Japanese news agency Kyodo, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reported that Takahashi may have also been asked to favour another sponsor of the Games in Kadokawa Corporation, which produced official guidebooks and records.

Kadokawa Corporation paid JPY 70 million (£434,000/$499,000/€501,000) to an entity run by an acquittance of Takahashi's, according to the source, and prosecutors are looking into the reasons for the payment and whether any of it was transferred again.

According to Kyodo, this payment was branded as a consulting fee and made after Kadokawa became a Tokyo 2020 sponsor in April 2019.

Former Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi has been accused of bribery ©Getty Images

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, chairman of the publishing company, told Kyodo last month that he did not know whether it was under investigation.

Takahashi, former Aoki Holdings chairman Hironori Aoki and two more officials were arrested on suspicion of bribery last month.

It has since been revealed that prosecutors are investigating alleged payments by Aoki to former Japanese President and Tokyo 2020 chair Yoshirō Mori.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has claimed that Takahashi took bribes on more than 50 occasions between October 2017 and March 2022 to help the company get selected as a sponsor.

Takahashi has denied allegations relating to his relationship with Aoki.