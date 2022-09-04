Long-time PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) sports practice head David Dellea is making the switch to Altman Solon, a consulting firm focusing on the telecommunications, media and technology sector.

Dellea joins as director at Altman Solon's Zurich office.

He has been tasked with expanding the work already conducted with the consultancy’s sports client base, aiming to address their strategic, organisational, and commercial challenges/opportunities.

Dellea moves at a time of accelerating convergence, both of technology and between sport and other entertainment branches.

He said he was "delighted to be joining Altman Solon at such an exciting time for the sports industry."

"I am looking forward to leveraging Altman Solon’s cutting-edge expertise in media and entertainment to the benefit of our sports industry clients."

David Dellea was associated particularly with PwC's much-valued sports survey ©Getty Images

Altman Solon partner Christian Esser said Dellea would "further increase" the firm’s presence as a "trusted advisor and sector specialist for the sports industry".

Dellea has wide experience in the sector, being associated in recent years particularly with PwC's much-valued sports survey.

Before that, he led a boutique sports marketing agency; he also co-founded a sports tech wearable start-up.

He holds a law degree from the University of Lausanne and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.