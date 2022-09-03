Kalyan Chaubey, a politician from the ruling far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been elected as President of the embattled All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a landslide victory over Bhaichung Bhutia.

Chaubey received 33 votes from the state associations' representatives in the election at the Football House in New Delhi, while Bhutia received just one.

Both candidates are former players with India's national team, and this marks the first time that a capped international has headed the AIFF.

The elections followed an 11-day suspension of the AIFF by global governing body FIFA last month, which was lifted on August 26.

Praful Patel had been ousted as AIFF President by the Supreme Court of India in May and a three-member Committee of Administrators appointed to manage the national governing body's affairs, but FIFA deemed that this amounted to undue third-party influence.

A suspension was implemented on August 16 before being lifted 11 days later, with the Bureau of the FIFA Council satisfied that the Committee of Administrators had been terminated.

That avoided a potential headache over this year's Under-17 Women's World Cup, which is due to be held in India from October 11 to 30.

FIFA observer Rolf Tanner and regional development manager Prince Rufus, and Asian Football Confederation observer Sonam Jigmi were all in attendance at the elections, which were conducted under returning officer Umesh Sinha and assistant returning officer Tapas Bhattacharya.

Former goalkeeper Chaubey moved into politics in 2015, and is a BJP leader from West Bengal.

Bhutia is India's second-most capped player and a former men's national team captain.

NA Haris was elected by 29 votes to five against Manvendra Singh in the battle to become vice-president, while Kipa Ajay received 32 votes to Gopalkrishna Kosaraju's one in the treasurer election.

Thirteen men and one female official were elected to the Executive Committee, and six former players co-opted onto the body.

They all attended an Executive Committee meeting chaired by Chaubey, where former FIFA regional development officer Shaji Prabhakaran's appointment as secretary general was unanimously agreed.

Chaubey expressed his belief that the new Executive Committee can move Indian football in the right direction.

"This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court," he told members of the Executive Committee.

"We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together.

"Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set."

The AIFF had its FIFA suspension lifted at the end of last month ©Getty Images

Sport in India has undergone a turbulent period in recent months.

Narinder Batra stepped down as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and International Hockey Federation in July.

In August, the Delhi High Court appointed a Committee of Administrators to take over the running of the IOA with an aim of holding elections within 16 weeks.

Mumbai is due to host next year's International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

However, the IOC issued a letter to the IOA warning that it could be suspended if elections are not held.

The IOC Executive Board is set to be updated on the situation at its meeting next week.