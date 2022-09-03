The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has visited the headquarters of the Olympic Committee of Portugal (COP), participating in a panel discussion with six female Olympians.

The conversation covered areas such as gender equality, inclusion and diversity.

Joining Metsola on the panel were Patrícia Mamona, an Olympic silver medallist in triple jump at Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016 judo bronze medallist Telma Monteiro, sprinter Lorène Bazolo, European junior swimming champion Tamila Holub, equestrian rider Maria Caetano and swimmer Diana Gomes, who is also the President of the COP Athletes' Commission.

Metsola met with COP President José Manuel Constantino, COP general secretary José Manuel Araújo and COP general director João Paulo Almeida prior to the panel.

Gomes and Cristina Almeida, director of the COP department of studies and projects, were also present for that meeting.

Handing over the European flag to young female athletes at the Portuguese Olympic Committee in Lisbon.



Thank you for representing the very best of Portugal and the very best of Europe.



Good luck for @Paris2024 @COPPortugal 🇪🇺 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/KPKfNXdbY7 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) September 1, 2022

Constantino praised the European Parliament head, who is Maltese, for choosing to visit Lisbon and the COP.

"The choice of a sports organisation for the agenda of the visits and working meetings of the President of the European Parliament and the meeting with the athletes reveals a political and cultural sensitivity that should be highlighted," Constantino said.

The COP Book of Honour was also signed to end the meeting and gifts were exchanged.

Metsola became European Parliament President in January 2022 and due to serve a two-and-a-half-year term.