After guiding the team to world and Olympic titles, Jukka Jalonen has had his contract as head coach of Finland's men's ice hockey side extended until 2024.

The contract covers two editions of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, one on home ice.

It could also encompass a World Cup of Hockey, with the National Hockey League (NHL) targeting a 17-day window in February 2024 to hold that event.

"This is a good place to work and the national team has the right kind of buzz," Jalonen said.

"We always have a chance to succeed when we go to value tournaments, which is thanks to the skilled players and the committed, extremely professional management team."

Jalonen has been coaching Finland since 2018, with this the 59-year-old's second stint in charge.

There is an NHL clause in the contract which would allow Jalonen to leave for a job in the North American league, should such an opportunity arise.

Finland won a first Olympic gold medal under Jalonen's guidance at Beijing 2022, beating a Russian Olympic Committee team 2-1 in the final.

Finland are the reigning Olympic and world champions ©Getty Images

The Lions followed that up with a 4-3 overtime win against Canada in the IIHF World Championship final in Tampere in May.

That same venue, Tampere's Nokia Arena, is due to hold next year's IIHF World Championship medal matches after Russia was stripped of the right to stage the tournament.

Finland and Latvia stepped in as replacement hosts.

The Czech Republic is the host for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

The World Cup of Hockey is organised by the NHL and NHL Players' Association, so uses NHL rules as opposed to those of the IIHF, and it can also boast the services of NHL players.

It was last played in 2016 and Finland's best result to date is coming second in 2004.

The World Cup of Hockey "naturally interests me as a coach", Jalonen added.