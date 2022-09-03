European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) President Ioannis Filippatos has vowed to focus on making the organisation financially stronger and improving communication over the second 100 days of his reign.

Filippatos made the pledge at the 100-day mark, having been elected in April.

Filippatos added that financial resources were limited due to not receiving funding from the International Boxing Association (IBA), but said this could be viewed as a positive as the EUBC can be "financially independent and autonomous from the IBA".

"The first 100 days of my Presidency were dedicated to governance reforms, which will be the backbone of the work I intend to deliver together with Board of Directors and the Committees," Filippatos said.

"We have new Committees, we have amended regulations and we have for the first time the Ethics Committee with whom - in joint collaboration - we are releasing the Code of Conduct, which introduces a cultural change in the EUBC competitions: any participant, in any capacity, will be bound to principles of integrity and respect.

"The next 100 days will be dedicated to make the EUBC financially stronger and to improve the communication.

"The numbers are clear: the resources are limited as the EUBC does not receive any contribution from IBA.

"The situation is challenging but at the same time it represents an opportunity to make the EUBC financially independent and autonomous from the IBA."

The EUBC Code of Conduct will now apply to all EUBC events ©Getty Images

Filippatos added that the Board of Directors is to meet in-person at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva in Montenegro, scheduled from October 11 to 23.

What Filippatos dubbed "Agenda 2023" will be defined in Budva.

The new EUBC Code of Conduct, which applies to all participants at the continental body's events, will be in force at the Women's European Boxing Championships.

The EUBC is investigating judging at the Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan after suspending a number of referees and judges.

The IBA is also understood to be investigating the event over alleged corruption and unauthorised intrusions on the field of play.

Armenia capital Yerevan is due to stage an IBA Extraordinary Congress later this month.