Seminars for referees and coaches set up before Pan American Sambo Championships

Coaching and refereeing seminars have been scheduled in Alajuela before the Pan American Sambo Championships.

A two-day coaching seminar is set for September 6 and 7 in the Costa Rican city.

Those complete the seminar - which will comprise theoretical sessions as well as practice of physical skills - and pass the subsequent exam will be certified as International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Level 1 coaches.

A two-day referee seminar is set for September 7 and 8.

Costa Rica is hosting this year's Pan American Sambo Championships ©FIAS

It will also finish with an exam, and those who pass will receive a FIAS referee certificate.

The qualification will allow them to officiate immediately at the Pan American Championships.

The Pan American Sambo Championships are timetabled for September 9 to 11.

Men's, women's and combat sambo competition is scheduled across the first two days, followed by a team competition.