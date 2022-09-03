The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) hosted a two-day training programme for children in the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan as a part of a cooperation programme with Peace and Sport.

Teqball's worldwide governing body is helping Peace and Sport - a partner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) - with its "Live Together" initiative which seeks to improve social cohesion among refugees.

FITEQ instructors' presence meant the children could practice playing the sport before taking their skills into a competition.

Coaches in the camp were also trained to ensure they could continue to teach the sport once the FITEQ delegation had departed.

Sport equipment, jerseys and hijabs were also donated.

"With its in-depth knowledge of sport and its values, FITEQ is an essential ally in maximising the impact of our field programmes," Joël Bouzou, President and founder of Peace and Sport, said.

Young refugees went through drills to learn the basics of teqall ©FITEQ

"Our five-year successful collaboration within the 'Live Together' programme has demonstrated that sport is a strong tool to reconcile, bring a sense of normality, and support social inclusion programmes for refugees.

"The regular practice of sports, including teqball, has been an essential outlet for young people dealing with the anxiety caused by displacement and life in the close quarters of a camp.

"Sport has brought hope, strengthened the children's self-esteem, and increased their confidence with community members."

The Za'atari refugee camp opened in July 2012 and it is still the home to an estimated 82,000 people, according to the UNHCR.

It is the Middle East's largest refugee camp and the majority of residents have fled from Syria.

This was FITEQ's third visit to the camp and the delegation used the time to develop the Table of Peace programme.

It involves donating teqball tables to post-conflict and disadvantaged communities in an effort to better the lives of young people through the sport.

"Our ongoing work in the Za'atari refugee camp and our cooperation with Peace and Sport is hugely important in ensuring that teqball can make a meaningful contribution to improving the lives of young refugees," Gergely Murányi, the head of corporate social responsibility and diplomatic relations at FITEQ, said.

Teqball tables have been donated to the refugee camp after the FITEQ visit ©FITEQ

"It enables us to promote the power of sport in tackling violent extremism in line with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Sports programme.

"At FITEQ, we believe sport should be accessible for all, which is why we always seek to increase participation and provide opportunities for the most vulnerable people in society."

The Hungarian Embassy in Amman also collaborated to help stage the event and Dániel Gyurta, Hungarian Olympic swimming gold medallist and an International Olympic Committee member, visited Za'atari as part of the FITEQ delegation.

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can to support young people in refugee camps," Gyurta said.

"Sport has the power to bring people together, inspire hope and also raise awareness about the refugee crisis.

"I saw first-hand in Za'atari just how much joy the Live Together brings and how sports like teqball not only connect these young people and keep them active but also instil values that will serve them throughout their lives."