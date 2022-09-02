Future of CNOSF secretary general in serious doubt less than two years before Paris 2024

The future of the secretary general of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) Didier Seminet is set to be decided at an Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting later this month less than two years before the start of Paris 2024.

At a CNOSF meeting, President Brigitte Henriques confirmed that a vote would take place at an Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting, set for September 12, on whether Seminet could continue in his role.

An unnamed Federation President, who was present at the CNOSF meeting told Agence France-Presse (AFP): "She told us that the trio [President, general manager and secretary general] did not work."

A source close to the CNOSF said: "The situation could not last like that, when a President no longer gets along with her secretary general, something has to be done."

CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques confirmed that a vote over Didier Seminet's future would take place at the Extraordinary Board of Directors meeting on September 12 ©Getty Images

Another Federation President told AFP: "Never in the history of the body has a secretary general been fired by a President.

"This gives a deplorable image of the French sports movement two years from the Olympics."

The current deputy secretary general of the CNOSF is Astrid Guyart, an Olympic silver medallist in the women’s team foil fencing competition at Tokyo 2020.

Seminet is Honorary President of the French Baseball Federation and was a candidate for President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, before being beaten by Italian Riccardo Fraccari in July, as he secured a second term in office.

Henriques was elected as the first female President in the CNOSF’s 49-year history in June 2021, after replacing Denis Masseglia, who stood down after 12 years leading the governing body.