ROC President claims country’s athletes must be allowed to participate in Paris 2024 qualification events

The President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdynakov has said the country’s athletes must be allowed to participate in qualifying tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the majority of International Federations banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions.

Some federations are allowing athletes from the two countries to participate internationally, albeit as neutrals.

In an interview with TASS, Russia’s official state news agency Pozdnyakov said: "The most important thing is to start qualifying for the Olympics, this is our priority, we are working in this direction.

"I cannot talk about a certain point of no return, each sport has its own qualification system, so the phrase ‘point of no return’ does not fit the current situation.

"We will insist on the full participation of all our athletes in the qualifying tournaments, our diplomatic efforts are aimed at this."

Pozdynakov added that he believed that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would consider the claims of all Russian federations to allow their athletes to participate internationally, by the end of the year.

"On the cases that are under consideration, there is an exchange of positions of lawyers - this is a long process," he said.

"Now it is difficult to say when it will end, because at a certain stage there were problems with the formation of the panel of arbitrators.

Pozdynakov said he was hopeful the Court of Arbitration for Sport would consider the claims of all Russian federations to allow their athletes to participate internationally by the end of the year ©Getty Images

"I perfectly understand the lawyers in the panel CAS - they have high qualifications, and, of course, many do not want to question it for the sake of the mainstream.

"Will the hearings take place before the end of the year? I think so."

Pozdynakov confirmed the ROC had maintained a dialogue with the IOC since the start of the war.

He also used the interview to question the political neutrality of the Olympic Movement, saying it was violated by "the media war" against Russia.

"The thesis about the political neutrality of the Olympic Movement has been subjected to certain pressure and doubt," said Pozdynakov.

"In general, this is a consequence, including from my point of view, of a certain media war against Russia.

"One way or another, our voices are beginning to be heard, the invitation of the ROC to take part in the General Assembly of the association was a bright harbinger.

"The Association of National Olympic Committees unites 206 National Olympic Committees, there are International Federations, this is a good platform for discussion, normalisation of contradictions that have arisen through no fault of ours.

"Reason must prevail, the question is in what historical period of time. International organisations behave more adequately than European ones.

"The media background around the special military operation, created by the collective west, puts pressure on continental and European federations."