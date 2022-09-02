Leading riders set to compete at latest Global Champions Tour leg in Rome

Italy's capital Rome is set to stage the latest leg of equestrian's Global Champions Tour, with each of the top six riders on the season standings due to compete tomorrow.

Germany's Christian Ahlmann leads on 236 points, helped by victories in Stockholm and Hamburg.

His advantage over Belgium's Pieter Devos, the winner of last month's London Grand Prix, stands at 38 points.

Olympic champion Ben Maher of Britain is third on 195, followed by Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander on 183.50.

The Netherlands' Jur Vrieling and Ireland's Darragh Kenny, fifth and sixth respectively on the Grand Prix standings with 182 and 178 respectively, are also set to compete at the Circus Maximus.

Newly crowned Swedish world champion Henrick von Eckermann is on the entry list as well.

Global Champions Tour and Global Champions Tour sport director Marco Danese is looking forward to the competition.

Belgium's Pieter Devos trails Christian Ahlmann by 38 points on the season standings ©Getty Images

"We are expecting the best horses and riders in the world with 210 horses," Danese said.

"Gold medallists like Ben Maher and Henrick von Eckerman will be in Rome this year.

"We have the best mobile horse clinic in the world and the best farrier.

"The format is the same as last year with a two-star and a five-star competition with the LGCT [Longines Global Champions Tour] Grand Prix on Saturday."

A further two Grand Prix are scheduled on the Global Champions Tour in New York from September 23 to 25 and Riyadh from October 20 to 222 before the Super Grand Prix in Prague from November 17 to 20.