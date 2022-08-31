World and Olympic medallists tipped to shine at ICF Junior and Under- 23 Sprint World Championships

Duels between Olympic champion Tom Green and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Adam Varga are being billed as a highlight of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Junior and Under- 23 Sprint World Championships.

Five days of competition is scheduled in Szeged in Hungary, with heats beginning today.

The first finals are timetabled for Friday (September 2).

Green, who won men's K2 1,000 metres gold for Australia with Jean van der Westhuyzen at Tokyo 2020, is set to face Varga in K1 500m and 1,000m races, as well as the K4 500m.

Varga, the K1 1,000m runner-up at Tokyo 2020, is in a strong Hungarian team also featuring Emese Kőhalmi.

European champions Eszter Rendessy and Emese Kőhalmi are among the young paddlers set to represent Hungary ©Getty Images

The 20-year-old is the back-to-back women's K1 5,000m world champion.

Kőhalmi also picked up two gold medals at the European Championships in Munch earlier this month.

The ICF expects in excess of 940 athletes from 64 countries to compete.

The debut at this event of the United Arab Emirates is also anticipated.