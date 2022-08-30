WinSport receives more funding from Government of Canada for renovation

Canada Olympic Park WinSport has been given a funding boost by the Canadian Government to the tune of CAD 17.4 million (£11.4 million/$13.29 million/€13.3 million), 34 years after Calgary held the Winter Olympic Games.

It is to help upgrade facilities at the Olympic Park, which hosts several sports such as skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, ice hockey, curling, figure skating, speed skating and mountain biking.

This money is to go towards transforming the community hub there known as the "WinSport Day Lodge" through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings programme.

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting infrastructure projects that improve the places where we live and gather, making them more green and accessible to all those who visit," said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview.

"With this federal support, Calgarians and visitors from around the world will benefit from the newly renovated WinSport Day Lodge for decades to come."

At @WinSportCanada in Calgary, announcing $17.5 million for upgrades to the Day Lodge on behalf of Min. @DLeBlancNB this morning!



Our government is investing renovations that will make the facility more accessible and energy efficient. pic.twitter.com/H4tNLHRfnk — George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) August 29, 2022

Part of the renovations look to make the Day Lodge more energy efficient and improve accessibility for all people, particularly those with disabilities.

These plans will look to improve the facility for the next 40 years before requiring another update, according to WinSport.

Improved accessibility in the car park, as well as better accessibility at the rental shop, food court and toilet spaces will be part of the renovations.

WinSport looks to raise more funds for the project, which are expected to cost up to CAD 43 million (£28.2 million/$32.83 million/€32.87 million).

Construction is to take approximately 18 months to complete and is expected to start in 2023 after the winter season.