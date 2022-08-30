Fanatics to operate retail stores at LA28 Olympics under new deal with organisers

The Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee has signed an agreement to have Fanatics act as its online merchandise retailer, as well as operate in-venue retail spaces during the Olympics and Paralympics.

The agreement extends to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's (USOPC) Team USA brand and it was led by the US Olympic and Paralympic Properties - a commercial venture between LA28 and the USOPC.

Fanatics will continue to run LA28 and Team USA's online retail platforms and will now develop the uniforms for volunteers at the Games.

"With Team USA's exceptional reach and the Games coming to Los Angeles in 2028, there's never been a more exciting time in the US Olympic and Paralympic Movement," said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice-president of consumer products for US Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

"Fans want to be part of the Games every step of the way and, as the industry leader, Fanatics is the perfect creative force to bring that journey to life through products and retail.

"They'll bring continuous freshness to the market for fans while rapidly advancing retail technology to give consumers seamless, tailored experiences."

Fanatics is to act as the official retailer at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

In-person, on-site shopping locations will be available during the Olympics and Paralympics, across Los Angeles, operated by Fanatics.

The company started working with the USOPC in 2009, acting as its official online retail partner.

"As excitement builds around the United States hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, Fanatics is incredibly proud to be the official retail provider of LA28 and Team USA," added Gary Gertzog, Fanatics' President of business affairs.

"We look forward to providing a best-in-class product assortment, as well as a heightened retail experience for fans whether attending the Games in Los Angeles or cheering from afar around the world."

Fanatics teamed up with the International Olympic Committee in October 2021 to launch a "unified" online Olympic shop offering various Paris 2024 items.